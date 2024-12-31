Dallas

Fire breaks out at Dallas paper recycling facility

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dallas firefighters battled a fire at a paper recycling facility along Singleton Boulevard on Tuesday.

Initial reports indicated several pallets of paper caught fire at Pioneer Paper Stock of Texas, with the flames extending toward walls.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed firefighters spraying down pallets of smoking paper along the east side of the building adjacent to some railroad tracks.

According to their website, Pioneer provides paper recycling and shredding services in North Texas at their 135,000-square-foot processing facility. The facility is located west of downtown near Singleton and Loop 12.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

