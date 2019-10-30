‘Find Your Boos!’: Halloween Exhibit Arrives at Museum of Memories

An interactive art gallery in Dallas, called Museum of Memories, has drawn people from around the country to take pictures in colorful rooms.

The gallery is meant for anyone, from the Instagram-savvy Millennial to parents and their children for a fun photoshoot.

Currently on display is Halloween themed displays with ghosts, a cauldron and huge lollipops.

The gallery is called "Museum of Memories" because it plays on nostalgia. One room focuses on Saturday morning cartoons with a big bowl of cereal and larger-than-life carton of milk. Another room represents recess. One represents a teenage girl with hot pink fuzzy pens, a giant diary and a lava lamp.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $25 for kids.

"Life is scary. Find your boos!"
"I'll never ghost you."
Michelle Tanner, where are you?
This room is like a dream.
A '90s girl's dream: fuzzy pens and chairs.
A cauldron with a balloon display in the background.
"Sisterhood" and "girl gang" books that you can sit on. And when was the last time you've seen a lava lamp?
A life-size bowl of cereal with images from '90s cartoons in the background.
Step into this box to become a "Barbie Cowgirl."
"Have a nice day!"
A coloring book page with a large bucket of blue paint.
Life-size carton of milk with motifs in the background of Saturday morning cartoons from the '90s.
A giant cereal bowl that guests can jump in.
You can pose as a "Disco dancer" Barbie.
