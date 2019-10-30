‘Find Your Boos!’: Halloween Exhibit Arrives at Museum of Memories

An interactive art gallery in Dallas, called Museum of Memories, has drawn people from around the country to take pictures in colorful rooms.

The gallery is meant for anyone, from the Instagram-savvy Millennial to parents and their children for a fun photoshoot.

Currently on display is Halloween themed displays with ghosts, a cauldron and huge lollipops.

The gallery is called "Museum of Memories" because it plays on nostalgia. One room focuses on Saturday morning cartoons with a big bowl of cereal and larger-than-life carton of milk. Another room represents recess. One represents a teenage girl with hot pink fuzzy pens, a giant diary and a lava lamp.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $25 for kids.