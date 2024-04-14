Shooting at Dallas party leaves one dead, 8 injured, police say

Dallas Police responded to a call at about 11:10 p.m. regarding gunfire at a party on Collins Avenue Saturday night.

A preliminary investigation determined a large party had moved into the street and gunfire had stopped when police arrived, according to a Dallas Police Department report.

At approximately 1:35 a.m. police who remained nearby to monitor the crowd heard shots fired, police say.

The gunfire hit seven women and two men who were all taken to local hospitals by Dallas Fire Rescue and in private vehicles, according to the report.

Coriesha Bradford, 21, died of her injuries at the hospital and the other eight adults suffered non-life threating injuries, Dallas Police say.

Police preliminary investigation determined one person began firing shots in the crowd which caused others to fire their weapons. Dallas Police say the investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect description ath this time.

Anyone with information of this incident is asked to contact Detective Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or Phillip.wheeler@dallaspolice.gov.