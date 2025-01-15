Fort Worth

Armed man killed by officers responding to domestic disturbance call, police say

Man armed with a knife was "acting aggressively toward other occupants" and charged at officers, police say

By Frank Heinz

Fort Worth police investigate a fatal shooting involving police officers at a home on Westgate Drive, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.
NBC 5 News

Fort Worth police are investigating a fatal shooting involving at least one police officer Wednesday morning.

Department officials confirmed to NBC 5 that officers were called to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 5800 block of Westgate Drive at about 4:22 a.m.

Police said the caller opened the home's front door but was having difficulty opening a second metal screen door. Police said officers could see a man inside the house with a knife in his hand "acting aggressively toward other occupants" and forced their way into the back of the home.

Department officials said the armed man charged at police officers who opened fire and shot him.

The man, whose identity the medical examiner's office has not yet released, died at the home.

No other injuries were reported.

Fort Worth police said its Major Case Unit, in conjunction with Internal Affairs, is investigating the shooting. Per standard protocol, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene.

The location is in a neighborhood across the street from Greenfield Elementary School in the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD.

