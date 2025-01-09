Denton

One found dead in early morning Denton fire

One person hospitalized for an evaluation after fatal fire Thursday

By NBCDFW Staff

Firefighters in Denton battle an apartment fire on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.
Denton Fire Department

Denton firefighters found a person's body while fighting an apartment fire early Thursday morning.

The Denton Fire Department said firefighters were called to the fire at about 6:45 a.m. on the 600 block of Londonderry.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from a second-floor apartment.

After firefighters entered the residence at about 6:58 a.m., they said the found a deceased person.

One person was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials have not yet determined what started the fire.

