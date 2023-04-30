Family of Slain Fort Worth Apartment Worker Says Final Goodbyes

A memorial service was held for a Fort Worth man murdered at an apartment complex where he lived in and worked. Carlos Aybar's family says died protecting someone as he was laid to rest Sunday.

Family and mourners gathered at Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Worth to say their goodbyes much sooner than any of them could have imagined.

Aybar's aunt, Rebecca Canelon, says it’s difficult to see her sister in so much pain.

“It’s unbearable,” she said. “It’s overwhelming knowing that my sister now has to process to carry his remains back to the Dominican Republic.”

The family says the 30-year-old had more life to live and plans with his young son and family.

“He was a kind soul. Carlos was a gentle giant,” said Canelon.

According to Fort Worth police, Aybar was found with multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex on Arch Adams Lane where he worked in maintenance. Officers were able to locate the person responsible for the shooting, later identified as Devin Deron Smith.

Police say Smith, came to the leasing office upset over documents left on his door. A witness called Aybar to help with the situation and that’s when he was shot. Now, his family is left with memories and unfulfilled plans.

“He wanted to be here with cousins and family,” Canelon said.

According to jail records, Smith remains in jail on a $150,000 bond.

Aybar’s family tells NBC 5 they are considering legal action after hearing reports of several complaints against Smith at the apartment complex prior to the shooting.

A representative for CWS Apartment Homes, which operates The Marq on West 7th, referred NBC 5 to a previous statement when we asked for a comment Wednesday:

“CWS Apartment Homes is devastated by the senseless and untimely loss of our dedicated team member and friend, Carlos Aybar. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. CWS is also focused on ensuring that our local team members have the support they need at this difficult time. We want to assure our residents, employees, and our Fort Worth community that safety is our top priority and that we are fully cooperating with and supporting law enforcement’s investigation.”