Fair Park Aquarium to Remain Open

The Dallas City Council approved a plan to keep the Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park to remain open.

The Dallas Zoo has been operating the aquarium but it has been losing money. The coronavirus pandemic has also contributed to the aquarium's financial losses.

The zoo planned to close the aquarium but in Wednesday's city council meeting, plans to spend $300,000 will keep it running while looking for another operator.

The aquarium has been open in Fair Park since 1936.