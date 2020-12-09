fair park aquarium

Fair Park Aquarium to Remain Open

A beloved attraction in Dallas’ Fair Park for the past 84 years is now permanently closed. The state’s first aquarium could not survive the financial hit brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park has provided generations of kids an up-close and underwater tour of the world since 1936.
The Dallas City Council approved a plan to keep the Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park to remain open.

The Dallas Zoo has been operating the aquarium but it has been losing money. The coronavirus pandemic has also contributed to the aquarium's financial losses.

The zoo planned to close the aquarium but in Wednesday's city council meeting, plans to spend $300,000 will keep it running while looking for another operator.

The aquarium has been open in Fair Park since 1936.

