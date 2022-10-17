Elderly Army Veteran Critically Injured By 2 Hit & Run Drivers; Children Plead for Justice

Lewisville Police need the public’s help to find one of two drivers who critically injured an elderly man in a double hit-and-run crash.

It happened last Wednesday night along the 300 Block of Lake Park Road. A neighbor’s home surveillance camera captured the crash.

MT Daniels is a Vietnam veteran, a great-grandfather and an avid fisherman who moved to Lewisville to be closer to his kids and the lake.

Last week, the 73-year-old’s life was nearly taken by not one, but two hit-and-run drivers.

“I’m heartbroken. I’m angry,” said daughter Kiki Purvis about the drivers. “You hit my dad. You went home. You laid down. You got in your bed and you got up the next day and the next day. I don’t know what kind of person you are.”

Daniels was walking home from the store at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 12, according to family.

He was pushing his wheelchair for stability as he crossed Lake Park Road. Daniels did not use the crosswalk with flashing lights but crossed underneath a lit light post nearby.

As Daniels neared the sidewalk, a dark-colored car slammed into him with such force his wheelchair went rolling away, according to a home surveillance video provided to NBC 5 by a woman who lives nearby.

The video shows the driver stop momentarily and then speeding away.

The surveillance video shows two cars in both directions stopping to help. But then a second car ran over Daniels before also fleeing the scene.

“They had run him over to where they had to back up and literally go around,” said son Avron Daniels.

On Monday, Lewisville police announced they have identified the driver of the second vehicle, blue in color, to hit Daniels. Detectives have spoken with the driver though charges have not been filed, according to LPD spokesman Matt Martucci.

Police are still looking for the first driver that hit Daniels. Lewisville Police say detectives have had difficulty confirming the color of the car but believe it may be dark gray.

Daniels suffered critical injuries including a broken leg, broken nose, a brain bleed and several cuts and road rash injuries. He is being treated at Medical City McKinney.

Purvis says her father has a long road to recovery, including another procedure, and can’t remember the crash. She is expressing gratitude to the drivers who did stop and render aid, especially one man who answered her phone call.

“I would like to talk to him, thank him for standing there while my dad laid there unconscious,” she said.

The siblings say they will be their father’s voice, ensuring both drivers face justice for not stopping and rendering aid.

“We just want justice,” said Daniels. “Anyone who has answers, anything, to come forward. Help us on this.”

“Please put yourself in our shoes. I wouldn’t want this on anybody,” added Purvis.

Anyone with information on the other vehicle is encouraged to contact Lewisville Police Department Investigator T. Thomas at 972.219.3694 or tthomas@cityoflewisville.com.