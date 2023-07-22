Eastland County deputy killed responding to domestic fight call

The Eastland County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own, Sheriff's Deputy David Bosecker. Bosecker was responding to a domestic situation Friday night when he was shot and killed.

Deputies with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic fight in progress at a residence on Hwy. 183 between Cisco and Rising Star.

According to the Sheriff's officer, Deputy Bosecker was the first to arrive on the scene. Upon arrival, the suspect immediately began shooting and Bosecker was struck and fatally wounded.

Other units arriving were able to apprehend the suspect and no one else was injured. The suspect was taken to Stephens County Jail where he was charged with Capitol Murder.

The department says Deputy Bosecker worked in law enforcement for more than two decades. He began his law enforcement career in Wise County as a deputy then transitioning to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. He was also a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden and a Comanche Police Department officer.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and organizations shared condolences on social media Saturday.

Today, we mourn the loss of Eastland County Sheriff’s Deputy David Bosecker, who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call.



Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.