Dozens Cars Vandalized, Tires Slashed in Fort Worth Neighborhood: Police

Police are investigating vandalism in a Fort Worth neighborhood after tires from more than two dozen cars were found slashed early Thursday morning.

Details on the investigation remain limited, but Fort Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada confirmed about 30 cars were affected in the Sunset Heights neighborhood near Sanguinet Avenue.

Richard Growald who lives on Kilpatrick Avenue said his mother stepped outside early Thursday morning and noticed both the tires on his and her cars were flat.

“Our neighbors, practically everyone down our street, their tires have been slashed,” Growald said. “I was really upset about it. I mean, I was supposed to be on my way to work. Both of my tires were slashed.”

Across the street, Christina Sansom said she had spent up to $400 replacing her tires.

“I feel bad for everybody because that’s not fair to come out, you have to go to work. You have to figure out what you’re going to do if you can’t go to work that day,” Sansom said.

Bill Yoes lives on Bonnell Street and was able to replace his daughter’s tires, but he said he will have to wait a few days to replace his tires because the tire shop did not have the ones he needed in supply.

“I have lived out here since 2005. I have never had any problems. Never had anything stolen, nothing,” Yoes said. “The neighborhood is really pretty well lit up at night but 4 o’clock in the morning, a lot of people are just dead asleep and just not thinking about something like this.”

According to Calzada, the vandalism likely happened between 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information, including surveillance video from the area, is urged to contact police at 817-469-8477.