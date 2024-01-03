AMERICAN AIRLINES

‘Disruptive customer' causes flight from Dallas to make emergency landing

The flight was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) on Wednesday.

By NBCDFW Staff

Silas Stein | picture alliance | Getty Images

A man was charged with interfering with a crew after an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Bozeman, Montana, was diverted to Amarillo on Wednesday.

The Fort-Worth-based airlines stated that on Jan. 3., Flight 1497 landed at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) due to a disruptive customer. Authorities arrived at the airport and took a man into custody. The flight re-departed shortly after.

The FBI said the man was booked at the Randall County jail with an initial appearance in court on Friday. They also noted that interference with a flight crew is a federal crime.

"Acts of violence are not tolerated by American Airlines, and we are committed to working closely with law enforcement in their investigation," the airline said in a released statement on Wednesday.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

No one was injured in the incident, and authorities have not released the suspect's name.

This article tagged under:

AMERICAN AIRLINESDallasDFW AirportFBIMontana
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us