‘Disruptive customer' causes flight from Dallas to make emergency landing

A man was charged with interfering with a crew after an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Bozeman, Montana, was diverted to Amarillo on Wednesday.

The Fort-Worth-based airlines stated that on Jan. 3., Flight 1497 landed at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) due to a disruptive customer. Authorities arrived at the airport and took a man into custody. The flight re-departed shortly after.

The FBI said the man was booked at the Randall County jail with an initial appearance in court on Friday. They also noted that interference with a flight crew is a federal crime.

"Acts of violence are not tolerated by American Airlines, and we are committed to working closely with law enforcement in their investigation," the airline said in a released statement on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the incident, and authorities have not released the suspect's name.