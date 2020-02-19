DeSoto Selects New City Manager

City leaders in DeSoto on Wednesday selected Brandon Wright to be the city's next city manager.

Wright comes to DeSoto from Davenport, Iowa, where he served as chief financial officer and assistant city manager.

Wright was one of two city manager finalists named earlier this month. The other finalist was Jose Madrigal, who serves as interim solid waste services director for the City of Irving.

Brandon Wright has more than 14 years of local government experience. Before serving as the chief financial officer and assistant city administrator in Davenport, Iowa, he served as finance director from 2012 to 2016, and the budget manager from 2010 to 2012.

Wright also served as a budget analyst for the City of Aurora, Illinois from 2007 to 2010.

Brandon has a master's degree in public administration from Northern Illinois University and a bachelor's degree in communications from Brigham Young University. He graduated from Harvard University's State and Local Government Executive Program and is a certified public finance officer.