The city of DeSoto will be hosting a Mental Health Town Hall Meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Several representatives of the DeSoto community including DeSoto Police CARE Team and Dallas Behavioral Health will provide resources and information throughout the night.

Follow the link above to join tonight's Mental Health Town Hall Meeting. The meeting will also be broadcast on Facebook Live, cable channel Spectrum 16 and Uverse 99 as well as the City's website. pic.twitter.com/uRlk4P8GA3 — City of DeSoto (@desototx) March 8, 2021

Participants can attend via Zoom or watch the event on Facebook Live, Spectrum, or Uverse 99.

Individuals who wish to attend can click here for the Zoom link.