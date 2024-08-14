Denton County resident dies after contracting West Nile virus

Denton County Public Health confirms a resident of the county has died after being infected with West Nile virus.

The victim, whose name is not being released due to patient confidentiality, was the second confirmed human case of West Nile virus in the county this year.

“We’re seeing more positive mosquito traps in the last few weeks indicating increasing risk for contracting West Nile Virus, just as we’ve seen in our second human case and first death of the season,” stated Juan Rodriguez, DCPH assistant director and chief epidemiologist. “We ask community members to take preventive actions to lower their risk of contracting a mosquito-borne illness.”

DCPH said the patient lived in the unincorporated northwest part of the county and died after being diagnosed with the neuroinvasive form of the disease.

According to the National Institutes of Health, fewer than 1% of those infected with West Nile virus experience the more severe neuroinvasive form of the illness. About 80% of people bitten by a West Nile virus-infected mosquito will not show any symptoms.

DCPH TO SPRAY FOR MOSQUITOES

Following a mosquito trapped in an unincorporated part of northeastern Denton County testing positive for West Nile virus, DCPH said they would spray for mosquitoes three times, weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 14. They will spray twice more before Aug. 21.

Spraying will be done between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM MOSQUITO BITES

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites