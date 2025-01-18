Dallas

Dallas teen sentenced to life in prison in death of 17-year-old girlfriend, Lancaster High drill team member

The 17-year-old drill team member was killed 3 weeks after giving birth to a baby girl

By NBCDFW Staff

The Dallas teen charged with murdering his 17-year-old girlfriend last January was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

Police say victim Ikea Hood was shot and killed by 18-year-old Trevon Wright at Hood’s family home in January 2024.

A jury convicted Wright of first-degree murder.

On January 7 last year, police said 17-year-old Hood was shot and killed in her family’s home on Grambling Drive.

Hood was a junior student on the Tigerette drill team at Lancaster High School - and she’d had a baby girl three weeks before her death.

Hood was shot feet away from her three-week-old baby girl, her first child.

The trial started Tuesday, Jan. 14 with the conviction and sentencing handed down Friday.

