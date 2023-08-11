Dallas police officer to receive Star of Texas Award

Dallas Police Officer Sr. Cpl. Scott Jay will be awarded the Star of Texas Award next month.

Jay and his K9 partner Figor were both shot while pursuing a man suspected of shooting two of his family members and who was hiding in the dark under a bridge.

In May, Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia showed Jay's body camera footage showing Figor move toward the armed man and taking fire, allowing the officer more time to respond.

“The work of this dog that night is nothing short of heroic. Our K-9s are invaluable members of this police department and helped save his partner's life,” said Garcia in May. "He did everything he was trained to do and exceeded all expectations as a K-9 partner and as a member of the Dallas Police Department."

Jay, who was wounded in the leg and hit in his ballistic vest, returned fire, killing the man. Figor had been shot in the chest with the round exiting his shoulder.

Both Jay and Figor survived their injuries and were reunited after being discharged from the hospital.

"That night, both Senior Cpl. Jay and his K9 partner went beyond the call of duty and exceeded all expectations of what we come to expect from our police department," said Texas Rep. John Bryant (R-District 114). "Senior Cpl. Jay is well deserving of this award, and I look forward to thanking him in person at a later time."

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will present Jay with the Star of Texas award at a ceremony in Austin on Sept. 11.

The Star of Texas Award was created by the 78th Legislature to honor the men and women who served as peace officers, firefighters, emergency medical first responders, or federal law enforcement officers in Texas and who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.