Dallas Police Department Promotes Officer Who Pinned Tony Timpa Before His Death in 2016

The Dallas Police Department promoted the officer who pinned Tony Timpa to the ground for nearly 14 minutes before his 2016 death, drawing criticism from an attorney representing Timpa's family.

According to a report from our media partners at the Dallas Morning News, Dustin Dillard was elevated this week to the rank of Sr. Cpl., a role that involves training rookie officers. He was celebrated among dozens of other officers Tuesday at the Dallas police promotional ceremony, where he shook Chief Eddie García's hand and posed for pictures in a video posted on Facebook by the department. The chief then patted Dillard on the arm.

He’s one of four officers facing excessive force accusations in a civil rights case about Timpa’s death. The city is representing Dillard and the three other officers — Raymond Dominguez, Kevin Mansell and Danny Vasquez — and in late April appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent the case from being heard by a jury.

All but one of the officers remain with the department. Mansell retired in August 2019.

