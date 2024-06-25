Dallas Mayor will host 28th annual Back to School Fair in August, register now

Mayor Eric Johnson will host the 28th Annual Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair on Aug. 2 at Fair Park.

"The Mayor's Back to School Fair is an annual Dallas tradition, and it's one of my favorite events of the year," Johnson said. "Because it is one of the most important."

The annual event helps set up children and families of Dallas for success by providing essential school supplies and services before the school year starts.

Children can pick up backpacks full of supplies at the event and get free immunizations, haircuts, dental screenings, vision exams and more.

"Our goal is to guarantee that every child, regardless of their socioeconomic status, is equipped to take full advantage of the educational opportunities that are provided to them in our public schools," Johnson said.

Over 1,000 families have already registered online and registration is open through July 26. Families can sign up at mayorsbacktoschoolfair.com.

The event is possible through collaborative partnerships between the City of Dallas, Dallas ISD, nonprofits, corporations, and community volunteers. To volunteer at the event, sign up here.