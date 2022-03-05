Dallas Mayor Calls for City Officials to Suspend Ties With Russian Sister City

To display its support of Ukraine during the country's invasion, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has suggested that city officials cut ties with Russia.

"I am placing a resolution on our March 9 voting agenda condemning the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine," said Johnson said in a memo sent to city officials.

The memo condemns the attack on Ukraine and urges officials to not approve city contracts with entities that have significant ties.

"Calling on our business, civic, and philanthropic communities to support Ukraine; suspending the City of Dallas’ official relationship with Saratov, Russia while encouraging people-to-people work toward peace; and agreeing to not approve city contracts with entities that have significant Russian ties," said Johnson.

Since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, North Texans have displayed their support through fundraisers, rallies, and donations.

The council is set to vote during its meeting next Wednesday.