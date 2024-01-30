Dallas man dies two days after being shot following a minor crash

The investigation into a shooting that took place after a crash near downtown Dallas has turned into a homicide investigation.

Dallas Police said officers were called to a hospital at about 4 a.m. Saturday where they learned 23-year-old Elian Murrugarra had been shot.

Murrugarra was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash on southbound Interstate 35E near Woodall Rodgers. In the moments after the crash, as the driver was pulling over, someone fired into the vehicle hitting Murrugarra.

Police said Murrugarra was taken to the hospital in critical condition. On Monday, police said he died of his injuries and the case was reassigned to the homicide unit.

Dallas Police did not say if the shot came from the car Murrugarra's vehicle crashed into or if it came from some other vehicle. Police have not identified a suspect and have not announced any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact Detective Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or phillip.wheeler@dallaspolice.gov.