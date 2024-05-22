Trying to find parking in popular parts of Dallas can be a headache, but the City Council is considering an overhaul of on-street parking with a curb management policy.

Parking can be difficult in popular parts of the city like Uptown, Downtown, Bishop Arts, and Deep Ellum.

After years of studies, the city could enact a new plan.

In their report to the council, city staff found that more than 85% of on-street parking spaces were occupied during the day. That leads to vehicles parking improperly in the travel lanes and too close to intersections. All of this could make it harder for buses and emergency vehicles to pass. It also makes it tough for restaurants and businesses trying to move more customers in and out.

Part of the solution is to raise the price of parking on the street to at least a dollar an hour. This could push more people to parking garages and paid lots and keep the parking fluid.

Popular entertainment districts and commercial areas could keep 60% of their parking revenue in their specific neighborhood with money available for public safety, sidewalks and repairing streetlights.

