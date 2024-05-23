Dallas ISD students are in the last week of school, but there’s still work to be done to next school year’s budget.

On Thursday the district will present a proposed budget to the Board of Trustees.

The district said the state’s allotment of $5,800 hundred per student will stress the budget with inflation and no new money.

In an April release, the district said Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde expected some positions in the district to be eliminated.

Dallas ISD is working to keep as many positions as possible by possibly shifting roles and getting creative with vacancies.

The district is also proposing an increase in the minimum wage increase for hourly workers to $16.50. Teachers would see a minimum salary increase to $62,000.