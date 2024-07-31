Dallas Fire-Rescue investigating alley fire that happened inches away from gas line

Neighbors in the Oaklawn Turtle Creek neighborhood said they lived out scary moments Monday afternoon after a fire erupted in an alley, inches away from a gas line. Firefighters were called to the alley near the 3700 block of Gilbert Avenue near Reagan St.

In an email to NBC 5, a spokesperson for Dallas Fire-Rescue said their arson division is leading an investigation, however, will not release any details about the case.

The fire destroyed a wooden fence and some of the public utility equipment and meters within small communities of townhomes.

Stephen Owens lives a few homes down from the site of the fire. His surveillance cameras recorded the moments when a man and a woman carrying boxes, walk through the alley. The timestamp shows 5:27 p.m. on Monday.

At 5:28 p.m., the pair enters private property through a wooden gate. The gate was open.

The video shows the woman placing something on the ground.

At 5:29 p.m., both the woman and man walk back out into the alley empty-handed.

“They leave without those items and throw something in the trash can,” Owens said.

At 5:30 p.m., flames can be seen in the video.

Vince Manna lives in the townhome community affected. He said he was pulling into his garage when he saw the fence on fire.

“When I got here, it was really starting here in the corner and spreading very quickly. So, I called the fire department got them involved as quickly as possible,” Manna said.

Within minutes, DFR showed up and extinguished the flames before any homes were damaged. However, witnesses said it was a close call.

“So, it was extremely close and it did damage the gas line. It could have been much, much worse, much more dangerous,” Manna said. “It damaged all the utilities that my neighbor has. He still is without water or power or gas at this point in time. He was given an evacuation notice from his home.”

While thankful that no one was injured, neighbors said they are still concerned about their safety. “A fence is a fence, but a gas line is very different,” Manna said. "It goes from a silly fire to a fence to a potential safety issue for the neighborhood, and that's just disappointing when you feel like you live in a pretty safe place.”

