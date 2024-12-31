DART providing free rides home on New Year's Eve in partnership with Molson Coors

Molson Coors Beverage Company, which produces more than 100 varieties of beer, is partnering with DART to provide free rides on New Year's Eve.

Free rides on DART are available from 6 p.m. Tuesday until the end of service on DART local bus, rail, TRE commuter rail, GoLink on-demand and paratransit services up to and including CentrePort rail station.

“As an integral part of the Dallas-area communities, DART is proud to be partnering again with Coors Light to provide free, reliable transportation this New Year’s Eve,” said Jeamy Molina, DART executive vice president and chief communications officer. “Whether you’re celebrating with friends or family, plan for DART to deliver you to and from your festivities.”

The company said they have offered more than 8 million free transit rides since 1988 as part of their Free Rides program and that ridership has increased 36% on New Year's Eve in the past three years and included 200,000 riders last year.

“To ensure that those celebrating in Dallas have a reliable ride, we are excited to activate the Free Rides program once again across the U.S. this New Year’s Eve,” said Alison Hanrahan, community affairs manager, Molson Coors. “In collaboration with DART, we are looking forward to fostering community and fellowship as we ring in the New Year.”

Molson Coors also offers free rides on New Year's Eve in Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Milwaukee, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C.