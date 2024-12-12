Dallas City Council cuts $248K in funding from Dallas Black Dance Theatre

The Dallas City Council voted to cut about $248,000 in funding for the Dallas Black Dance Theatre and reallocate the funds to other arts organizations in the city.

The 11-4 vote is the latest setback for the professional dance company that earlier this week agreed to a settlement with the union representing ten former dancers over claims they were fired in August for voting to unionize earlier.

Georgia Scaife, president of the board of directors for Dallas Black Dance Theatre, said she was "deeply disappointed" by the vote.

"The City’s decision will undoubtedly negatively affect the Dallas community through its impact on our ability to deliver the programming and outreach that have defined our commitment to this community for decades," Scaife said in a statement.

A settlement finalized late Sunday by the National Labor Relations Board between DBDT and the American Guild of Musical Artists included $565,000 in back pay and future pay to the ten former dancers, as well as a formal apology from DBDT leadership to dancers.

Many of the dancers were in council chambers on Wednesday.

Terrell Rogers Jr. who, along with nine other dancers, was fired on August 9, said the vote to move taxpayer dollars away from DBDT was the right decision.

"Hopefully this will send a message to the dance world and to other industries in this country, that you have to take care of your artists," Rogers said.