Fort Worth animal shelter reopens after distemper outbreak, euthanizations

The Fort Worth animal shelter is reopening to the public after suffering an outbreak of canine distemper virus late last month.

The Fort Worth Animal Care and Control department said the Chuck and Brenda Silcox Adoption Center at 4900 Martin Street is again accepting adoptions. The shelter is also resuming fostering and volunteering opportunities.

The temporary closure came after a dog tested positive for CDV on March 22, a viral infection the American Veterinary Medical Association said is highly contagious and often fatal among unvaccinated dogs.

FWACC said additional testing found a wider virus spread, leading to multiple euthanizations and the additional closure of the North Animal Care and Adoption Campus at 351 Hillshire Drive.

They said they've implemented new safety measures to protect the health of the animals and staff, including isolating animals with symptoms and encouraging, but not requiring, appointments.

FWACC said that to be eligible for adoption, animals must be fully vaccinated with boosters, show no signs of an upper respiratory infection, and test negative for distemper. Guests will be limited to meeting up to three pets per visit.

FWACC said they've introduced a deferred adoption program, which allows families to take their pets home while they wait for their scheduled spay or neuter operation.

According to the FWACC, the North Animal Care and Adoption Campus will remain closed until further notice.