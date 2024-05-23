Get your groove on for a good cause at ‘The BIG Dance'

It's time to dust off your dancin' shoes and get a ticket to The BIG Dance, a gala fundraiser for Dallas Black Dance Academy.

"I believe it's really important for the community to be exposed to what's possible," The BIG Dance Co-Chair Tiffaney D. Hunter said.

"This event is so important because the proceeds for the event allow us to provide a 40% reduction in the tuition for our students. It also allows us to have in-school programming for schools throughout the DFW area."

That outreach helps expose students to the art of dance who might not otherwise have the ability to take lessons. Most students will not become professional dancers, but dance training can help them in other areas of life.

"When you are training to be a dancer, you learn discipline, you learn consistency, and you learn how to work hard. So these are traits that will transcend into professional careers, as well," Hunter said.

"If you can be disciplined in the art of dance, you can be disciplined in the board room."

The BIG Dance is June 1 at the Meyerson Symphony Center. Dallas native and Grammy Award-winning artist, Erykah Badu will be the Honorary Chair. NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud media sponsors. For tickets, click here.

"The BIG Dance is a celebratory event that's going to be honoring the 50th anniversary of the Dallas Black Dance Academy. This is an opportunity for the entire community to come out and have a great time, while also giving back to the organization."