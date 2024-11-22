southlake

One in custody after wrong way crash escalates into gunfire in Southlake

By Frank Heinz

Southlake police say one person is in custody after a crash escalated into an altercation that further escalated into gunfire Friday morning.

No injuries have been reported, police said, and there is no threat to the general public.

According to Southlake, police officers were dispatched to a wrong-way driver call that resulted in a crash along eastbound Southlake Boulevard between Carroll Avenue and Central Avenue.

At some point, at least one gunshot was fired.

An unidentified person is in custody, but it's unclear what charges they may face.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

