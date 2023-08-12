Como non-profit provides programming and school supplies ahead of first day of class

Many North Texas school districts head back to class on Monday, including in Fort Worth.

There are many events this weekend to get students and their families ready – just beyond school supplies.

“The Como community is a tight-knit family.”

And because family is there at our biggest moments, it only makes sense the start of a new school year is a time to come together.

Dyneshia Jenkins brought her two twin boys to the Como Community Center in Fort Worth to pick up all the school supplies needed for day one next week.

“I cheered for Como when I was little so I always come back out to the gatherings they have in support,” Jenkins said.

Carol Brown is the executive director of Como Lions Heart, the Tarrant County non-profit which spearheaded the school supply giveaway and a lot more too.

On Saturday, the event included programming covering courses in problem-solving and conflict resolution.

“We want students to be able to think about if someone is doing something that they don’t like, to stop and think, instead of just reacting,” Brown said.

Families were able to sign up for library cards from the Fort Worth Library and receive complimentary haircuts to make sure students look and feel their best when the bell rings.

Jared Williams is the city council member for areas of southwest Fort Worth which includes the Como neighborhood.

“It’s so important that we have more than just the supply giveaway that we provide much-needed resources to help our families kick off the school year in a strong way,” Williams said.

Saturday also provided another community-based response to the tragic moment when three young people were killed after the Comofest event over the July Fourth weekend.

Brown and Jenkins said the difficult moment doesn’t take away from or slow down the momentum each say is happening in the Como community.

“Our community is resilient,” Brown said.

Brown adds that resilience is seen in what she calls the legacy-building events like Saturday help to foster. And make sure students and families have everything they need for a successful start to the school year.