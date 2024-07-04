Como neighborhood caps off triumphant Independence Day celebrations with Lake Como Day Parade

One of Fort Worth’s longest-running Fourth of July traditions returned Thursday as the 74th annual Lake Como Day Parade brought huge crowds and city leaders to the west Fort Worth neighborhood.

Thursday morning, the sidewalks on Horne Street were packed with people taking in the event.

A tradition since the 1950s, it’s a celebration of Independence Day – and this historically Black neighborhood.

“Our theme this year is one community, one love,” said Estrus Tucker with the Lake Como Planning Committee.

There was music, cars, floats, and even riders on horseback, all of them carrying with them just what the kids of Como were here for.

“Seeing the parade and getting candy,” said eight-year-old Madalyn Marble.

“We got it all, we got Twizzlers, Skittles, Jolly Ranchers,” one family in a float told NBC 5.

Riding in the parade were several Fort Worth City Council leaders.

“It’s evident that we’re not only the city of Fort Worth’s neighborhood of the year, but we’re also the nation’s neighborhood of the year,” said Jared Williams, city council representative for District 6.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and current U.S. Congressman Colin Allred also joined in the festivities.

“Today is a celebration of our independence,” said Rep. Allred. “But it’s also a celebration and a chance for us to recommit ourselves to those fundamental values that are why and what has made us such a great country.”

And of course, there was the Grandmother of Juneteenth herself, Dr. Opal Lee.

“I’m delighted to be here, I’ve been here before and hope to be here again,” said Lee.

This year’s Independence Day celebrations in Como took on new meaning.

In the hours after the July 3 Comofest event last year, a mass shooting in the area killed three people and left eight others injured, casting a pall over the festivities.

At this year's event, organizers and police used a new plan to help the community celebrate safely, including more officers and police tech to keep crowds under control.

“And last night, not a single person was hurt,” said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes. “Every resident of Fort Worth regardless of where they are deserves to feel safe to celebrate events like this, and last night they were safe.”

Amid the classic cars, handfuls of candy, and dancing, every face wore the same expression: joy for this community, and their country.