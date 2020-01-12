Community Rallies to Help 9-Year-Old Battling Leukemia

Meet Harrison Marcus. He's a third grader at Parish Episcopal School in Dallas who was diagnosed with leukemia in October 2019.

He went from being a happy, hockey-playing third grader, to a little boy now fighting for his life.

On Saturday, around 1,000 people stopped by Parish Episcopal School for a bone marrow registration drive.

"You could potentially save someone's life," his godmother Aimee Madden said.

The family has already gone through the National Marrow Donor Program, but there hasn't been a match yet.

"It's very important. Only 2% of Americans have been registered -- have been swabbed. There are 14,000 people in the U.S. looking for matching donors," said Amy Roseman, a donor recruiter who was at the event.

She said people who swabbed Saturday were added to a national database to help Marcus and other people with blood disorders find a match.