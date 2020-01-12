Community Rallies to Help 9-Year-Old Battling Leukemia

Meet Harrison Marcus. He's a third grader at Parish Episcopal School in Dallas who was diagnosed with leukemia in October 2019.
He went from being a happy, hockey-playing third grader, to a little boy now fighting for his life.
On Saturday, around 1,000 people stopped by Parish Episcopal School for a bone marrow registration drive.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
"You could potentially save someone's life," his godmother Aimee Madden said.
The family has already gone through the National Marrow Donor Program, but there hasn't been a match yet.
"It's very important. Only 2% of Americans have been registered -- have been swabbed. There are 14,000 people in the U.S. looking for matching donors," said Amy Roseman, a donor recruiter who was at the event.
She said people who swabbed Saturday were added to a national database to help Marcus and other people with blood disorders find a match.