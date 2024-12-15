Community market held in Terrell to raise funds in memory of Officer Jacob Candanoza

Neighbors in Terrell shopped for a cause Saturday, turning a monthly craft market into an opportunity to help the family of Officer Jacob Candanoza.

Late Sunday, Candanoza was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

As vendors gathered in downtown Terrell to offer a wide assortment of local fare, the mood was noticeably muted.

During an otherwise festive season, many were thinking of Candanoza and the wife and 5-year-old daughter he leaves behind.

“It’s affected the whole community, not just the few. We all feel sympathy for the family and for all of the officers and first responders in the community,” said Don Smallwood.

Smallwood volunteers with the Terrell Heritage Museum. He said the monthly Heritage Market was started to help fund a much-needed renovation.

But after Sunday’s deadly traffic stop along Highway 34, Smallwood said the decision was made to donate fees paid by vendors both Friday night and Saturday to the Terrell Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association’s fundraiser for Candanoza’s family.

“Whatever we can do,” said Clanisha Morton.

Morton and her husband Lateaf said they decided it was important to set up their Morton Family Bakery booth even after a planned Christmas parade was canceled in light of the tragedy.

“We feed people to make them feel good. But to know that you’re able to do that in another way is also heartwarming as well to know you’re helping somebody,” said Morton.

It’s just one part of the community’s pledge to wrap their arms around the grieving family.

“Money is not going to help their sorrow, of course, but we just hope in some way it lets them know, they are being thought of. It’s the least we can do to come out during their time of loss,” said Smallwood.

Funeral Services for Candanoza will be held Tuesday, Dec. 17 in Rockwall.