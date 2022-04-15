home prices

Collin County Median Home Price Climbs Above Austin

Collin, Denton, and Tarrant counties saw the largest price gains in March

By Mitchell Parton, the Dallas Morning News

Dallas-Fort Worth home prices continue to rise at a rapid pace as demand remains strong and inventory in the region vanishes, with the suburban counties seeing the most dramatic changes in price.

The median sale price of Collin County homes was $65,000 more in March than just a month prior and are now higher than the Austin area’s median of $521,100. Dallas, Denton, Kaufman and Rockwall counties also saw gains of more than $10,000 in just a month, according to the MetroTex Association of Realtors.

The median price across North Texas jumped 22% year over year to a record $380,000 in March. The largest annual gains last month were in Collin County, with its median up 37% from a year ago to $540,000; Denton County, up 25% to $339,000; and Tarrant County, up 23% to $350,000.

