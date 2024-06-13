Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center over capacity, pets in search of new homes

The Dallas Animal Services adoption center is asking for help from the community after reaching a high of 155% capacity. The adoption center is over capacity and currently has 464 dogs, which means 300 dogs are sharing kennels.

The shelter has many dogs and cats waiting for a fresh start, and is asking for people to come out to adopt a new furry friend.

For those who cannot adopt at this time, DAS is also looking for fosters for both cats and dogs.

The influx of adoptable pets in shelters has been seen across the state, with large breed dogs accounting for the majority of the shelter's dogs.

Dallas Animal Services' adoption and foster programs are open to the public at 1818 North Westmoreland Road.

DAS is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit bedallas90.org to view all of the adoptable pets at the shelter and to find out more about how you can support DAS.