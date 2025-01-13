City of Richardson promotes healthy living through new challenge

The City of Richardson is helping Texans to live healthier lives through the Healthier Texas Community Challenge.

The challenge, previously called "It’s Time Texas Community Challenge," is an eight-week competition during which residents will earn points for eating healthy and being active.

Participants can earn points by reporting healthy eating, water consumption, and physical activity.

Participation is free and runs from Jan. 13 through March 9. Anyone who signs up before the challenge begins will receive 250 points, and everyone who signs up will receive 500 points when they report their first health action.

Ashley Wakefield, Richardson's Corporate Recreation Manager, explained the challenge to Richardson City Council in December.

Wakefield said participants will have a chance to win a prize each week. The winning communities and school districts will be recognized at the end of the competition.

The City of Richardson is offering activities like a walk or run at Huffhines Park on Jan. 25 at 9 a.m. The city is also offering a variety of free group classes like yoga, cooking, dance fitness, and functional fitness at city facilities.

Wakefield said last year, 362 communities participated in the challenge statewide. Richardson residents accrued 1.3 million points with 185 individual participants.

Richardson parks and other facilities had 1,035 check-ins thanks to last year's challenge, Wakefield said.

The challenge is powered by Healthier Texas, a statewide nonprofit working to bring people, organizations, and communities together to take action that supports health for all.

To learn more about the Healthier Texas Community Challenge, click here.