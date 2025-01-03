Royse City

Cessna pilot unhurt after emergency landing in a grassy field

Pilot reported engine trouble over North Texas Friday

By NBCDFW Staff

The pilot of a single-engine Cessna made an emergency landing in Royse City Friday morning.

According to preliminary information from the FAA, the pilot reported engine trouble and brought the plane down in a grassy field near the Rockwall Municipal Airport at about 11 a.m.

The plane, a Cessna TU206G, appeared intact when Texas Sky Ranger flew over the scene.

The pilot was the only person on board and was not injured.

According to FAA records, the aircraft is owned by Barr Air Patrol in Mesquite.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

