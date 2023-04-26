Celebrating the Class of 2023

NBC 5 viewers shared photos of their high school and college graduates as we celebrate the Class of 2023.

9 photos
1/9
Rebecca Woods
Jordan Woods Callisburg High SchoolFuture plans Grayson County College-Dental Assistant  Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android
2/9
Dimitri Hall
I am delighted to share my son, Ron Hall’s graduation photos from NYU (New York University). Degree: Bachelor of Arts with a major in Politics with Economics, Social and Public Policy minors. Ron’s future plan is to attend Law School.
~Dimitri Hall
Proud Mother
3/9
Dimitri Hall
I am delighted to share my son, Ron Hall’s graduation photos from NYU (New York University). Degree: Bachelor of Arts with a major in Politics with Economics, Social and Public Policy minors. Ron’s future plan is to attend Law School.
~Dimitri Hall
4/9
sara mays
Ava King, currently attending Martin HS will be attending the University of Arkansas majoring in Business.
5/9
sara mays
Ava King, currently attending Martin HS will be attending the University of Arkansas majoring in Business.
6/9
Claudia Garcia
Natalie Garcia graduating from Chisholm Trail High School, Fort Worth, Texas. Will be attending University of North Texas in the Fall. Thank you,
Claudia Garcia
7/9
Lyla Walters
Lyla Walters (from Bolivar, TX) with her horse Iris.
8/9
Crystal A Montoya
Jasmine Gabrielle Montoya Graduating from Brewer high school in white settlement,tx Will be attending McPherson College  Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone
9/9
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com

This article tagged under:

graduationisee@nbcdfw.com

More Photo Galleries

Bluebonnets in Bloom 2023 – Gallery II
Bluebonnets in Bloom 2023 – Gallery II
Your Hail Photos – April 20, 2023
Your Hail Photos – April 20, 2023
Photos: Texas Rangers 2023 City Connect Uniforms
Photos: Texas Rangers 2023 City Connect Uniforms
White House 2023 Easter Egg Roll in Pictures
White House 2023 Easter Egg Roll in Pictures
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us