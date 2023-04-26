Celebrating the Class of 2023 Published 54 mins ago • Updated 49 mins ago NBC 5 viewers shared photos of their high school and college graduates as we celebrate the Class of 2023. 9 photos 1/9 Rebecca Woods Jordan Woods Callisburg High SchoolFuture plans Grayson County College-Dental Assistant Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android 2/9 Dimitri Hall I am delighted to share my son, Ron Hall’s graduation photos from NYU (New York University). Degree: Bachelor of Arts with a major in Politics with Economics, Social and Public Policy minors. Ron’s future plan is to attend Law School. ~Dimitri Hall Proud Mother 3/9 Dimitri Hall I am delighted to share my son, Ron Hall’s graduation photos from NYU (New York University). Degree: Bachelor of Arts with a major in Politics with Economics, Social and Public Policy minors. Ron’s future plan is to attend Law School. ~Dimitri Hall 4/9 sara mays Ava King, currently attending Martin HS will be attending the University of Arkansas majoring in Business. 5/9 sara mays Ava King, currently attending Martin HS will be attending the University of Arkansas majoring in Business. 6/9 Claudia Garcia Natalie Garcia graduating from Chisholm Trail High School, Fort Worth, Texas. Will be attending University of North Texas in the Fall. Thank you, Claudia Garcia 7/9 Lyla Walters Lyla Walters (from Bolivar, TX) with her horse Iris. 8/9 Crystal A Montoya Jasmine Gabrielle Montoya Graduating from Brewer high school in white settlement,tx Will be attending McPherson College Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone 9/9 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: graduationisee@nbcdfw.com More Photo Galleries Bluebonnets in Bloom 2023 – Gallery II Your Hail Photos – April 20, 2023 Photos: Texas Rangers 2023 City Connect Uniforms White House 2023 Easter Egg Roll in Pictures