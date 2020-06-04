Cedar Hill ISD Will Serve Free Meals Through June 30

The Cedar Hill Independent School District will continue serving summer meals through the June 30.

According to Cedar Hill ISD, the High Pointe Elementary pickup location will be closed due to low participation. Individuals who picked up meals at High Pointe will be able to go to other locations in Cedar Hill.

Meals will be served on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Cedar Hill meal pickup locations are:

Plummer Elementary School (Door #5)

Bessie Coleman Middle School (Door #15)

Cedar Hill High School (Door #14)

Highlands Elementary School (Door #3)

On Fridays, meals will be distributed at Cedar Hill High School at door #14.