Cat killed, four pets rescued, and three people displaced after Flower Mound house fire

Investigators are looking into what caused a house to catch on fire after three people were displaced, four pets were rescued, and one pet was killed early Saturday morning.

The Flower Mound Fire Department said on social media that firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1800 block of Marble Pass Lane around 1 a.m.

The residents at the home told authorities they were woken out of their sleep by their smoke detectors and safely evacuated the house.

Flower Mound Fire

According to fire officials, three residents were displaced from the home, three dogs and one cat were rescued, and one cat died in the fire.

Lewisville Fire provided a Battalion Chief via automatic aid, and Highland Village Fire Department provided one engine through automatic aid, firefighters said Saturday morning. Flower Mound Fire also stated that it provided drone support, and Flower Mound Animal Services assisted with the pets.