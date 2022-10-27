Carrollton Issues Boil Water Notice for Commercial Industrial Zone, No Residential Customers Affected

The city of Carrollton issued a boil water notice after public works recognized there was a problem with the water pressure at the Golden Bear Booster Station located at 2408 Tarpley Road Thursday morning.

Due to the low water pressure, a boil water notice is in effect for the surrounding pressure zone with boundaries including West Trinity Mills Road, Tarpley Road south to Commander Drive and east to Midway Road and Westgrove Drive/Sojourn Drive.

There are no residential customers in that commercial industrial zone, but there are a handful of restaurants and businesses.

Staff is working to meet all Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requirements for notification of those impacted.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the City of Carrollton will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the city will issue a notice to the affected customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.