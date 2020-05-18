Brag About Your Grad – Gallery VII

Graduation ceremonies have been postponed or canceled or won’t be the same as years past because of the coronavirus pandemic, but NBC 5 is letting you brag about your grad by sending photos to iSee@nbcdfw.com!
Sharita L Kayembe
Congratulations Imani! We are EXTREMELY proud of you. You have worked very hard and shown your LEADERSHIP at your school as well as in your community! You are a successful teen entrepreneur, your determination and work ethic will take you to places beyond your imagination! The BEST is YET to come. Remember is God is the author and finisher of your plan and future. Love Mommy, Dad, IsaiahDavid
Shawndra Edwards
Armani Edwards is graduating from Lone Star High School and will be attending Prairie View A&M University in Houston for Nursing.
Maria Flores
Mariela Flores graduating from Collegiate High School in Cedar Hill. She will be attending U of Texas at Denton.
lisa m smith
It’s my daughter’s 21st birthday Sunday, May 17. As all 21 years olds, she was looking forward to going out with friends and having her first cocktail. We live with my parents so she has to be safe and wait until a later date. Instead, she is having a come-&-go cocktail party on our front patio Sunday to celebrate. Just trying to make her glory into adulthood special.
Cherene Williams
I am a proud to brag about my Granddaughter.Jamia Williams is a 2020 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. She is on the track team. Jamia will continue her education at Brookhaven College to receive her associate degree. Her major is biology.
Beth Yess
Rowan Blumenstock is a 2020 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, graduating in the top 10% of his class. Rowan is an excellent soccer player who played varsity at Woodrow and for FC Dallas. He will be attending Washington and Lee in Virginia this fall. We are so proud of Rowan!
Maha Kassem
Leena Afana is my niece and she is the kind of kid to brag about. She turned 18 during the pandemic, she is a strait A student and she is always willing to help others. Leena will be attending The University of Oklahoma She is a sinior from Allen high school in Allen, TX. She is one of Allen’s athletic trainers which is the name of the sports medicine program; she is part of the PALS program. PALS stands for Peer Assistance and Leadership. She is in choir, she is also a member of the National honor society. She is a daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and a friend. Leena Afana is our graduate for 2020.
Laura Laguna
We would love to give a very special shout out and some recognition to Our Senior: Laryssa Reyes Class of 2020 at Cleburne High School.Laryssa has been,an honor roll student throughout her high school career. She is ranked in the Top 20% of her class. She has been involved in Student Council, Beta Club,the PSAT Team, and was most recently going to be inducted into NTHS- National Technical Honor Society. Laryssa was also accepted and part of the Cleburne High School, CNA Nursing Program, were she would be able to get her CNA license straight out of high school, but due to COVID19 she has had a minor setback were her State Exam test will now have to be rescheduled for a later date. Overall Laryssa was also part of the Cleburne Lady Jackets Soccer team for about 3 1/2 years at CHS. Her freshman year she was awarded the 2017 Jacket Spirit Award, and in 2019 Laryssa became the Offensive Player of the year. As for now, between Laryssa keeping up with her high school and college dual course work through Hill College ,she also currently works at HEB and also when the season starts up again she plans on working a few days out of the week helping out at the Cleburne Depot home of the Cleburne Railroaders baseball team. Laryssa has been accepted and will be attending Tarleton State University in Stephenville,Texas this upcoming fall in 2020. She will be focusing on getting into the School of Nursing Program and working on getting her degree (BSN) in Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She would love to become an RN or maybe even a doctor working at a hospital or office setting in the Pediatricians department. We are extremely proud of Laryssa and can’t wait to see what her future holds ahead #FutureTexan #SENIORSTRONG #Classof2020
Holmes, Rickena
We are so PROUD of our Baby Boy he has grown into an AMAZING young man, and such a Gentleman every morning before we ‘d leave for work “Momma Daddy I LOVE YOU ENJOY YOUR DAY!” Those words would put smiles on our face no matter what kind of morning we were experiencing. He is a Determined young fellow & extremely competitive player. Samuel’s eagerness to be GREAT is such a blessing to watch. We are very PROUD of u Daily son. So, this accomplishment is WELL DESERVED SON! EMBRACE YOUR journey son. Love your Parents. “Don’t compare your life to others, there is no comparison to the Sun & Moon. They shine when it’s their time.”_ Author unknown Samuel f. Holmes III Bryan Adams
Ron Johnson
Due to our current circumstances, We still want to Congratulate David Johnson on Graduating from Young’s Men’s Leadership Academy.
gracie grimes
My senior is Lindsey Faust from Ursuline Academy of Dallas. She will be attending LSU to study the arts of Theatre/Drama and can’t wait to dig her feet in the soil! We are so proud and can’t wait to see how she impacts the world in the near future.
Bobby and Sherri Rachel
We have 2 senior graduating from Fairfield High School. Erin Rachel will be going to Texas A&M this fall to get her Bachelors Degree in Nursing. Her goal is to work as a pediatric nurse in a cancer research center. Erin was the Flag Captain, in Beta Club, Interact Club, Drama Club, FCA, Newspaper, Journalism, One Act Play and is a youth leader at Calvary Baptist Church. Chandler Noble will be playing football at Texas A&M Commerce this fall as well as getting his degree in Criminal Justice. Chandler received 19 college offers to play football in college. His goal is to become a Texas Game Warden. Chandler was one of the Captains for the Football and Baseball teams, he made 1st Team all district in Football and Baseball, he was a state qualifier in powerlifting, broke the school squat record by squatting 750 lbs and he is also a youth leader at Calvary Baptist Church. We are extremely proud of both of them and their accomplishments.
Donitta Palmier
Kristoffer palmier Guyer high school Lantana TX Will be attending UNT In the fall studying biomedical Engineering
Donitta Palmier
Kristoffer palmier Guyer high school Lantana TX Will be attending UNT In the fall studying biomedical Engineering
Rebekah Reimagined
I’d like to introduce you to our senior, Christopher Sean Flanagan. Sean is graduating from Poteet High School in Mesquite. Sean is the oldest of four children and has been making Autism look good for 19 years now. One of his most favorite things about high school is Poteet’s Pirate Pals. Sean was also nominated his Freshman year and his Senior year for Poteet’s Lighthouse Award. He won this honor this year and is looking forward to graduation at Globe Life Park on June 7.Sean has friends everywhere he goes. It’s true that he never meets a stranger. He is known for his kindness, his friendliness and his contagious laughter. You can’t be around him without smiling and feeling loved and cared about.Sean plans to continue his studies after graduation and is excited about what the future holds for him and about how God plans to continue using him to reach out to others.Sean’s family and friends are proud of his achievements and can’t wait to cheer him on across the stage next month.Congratulations Sean! We love you! Thank you NBC5!!
Rebekah Reimagined
Rebekah Reimagined
Alicia Fernandez
Hello, My name is Alicia Fernandez and I am cousin to Miguel Aguilar. My cousin Miguel is a first-generation college student graduating from Stanford University. He is the first in his family to graduate college alone. Miguel graduated from high school in 2016 in the top ten of the graduating class from North Garland High School in Garland, TX. He has always had a love for books, math and physics. It is no surprise he pursued his studies in engineering. When Miguel graduated he was also accepted into MIT, Harvard and Rice University. He went to Stanford and has never regretted his decision. He will be graduating this June 2020 but unfortunately will not be celebrating the way all of the family had expected. However, I wanted to submit his story to see if it would be able to be broadcasted and shown as not everyone is able to graduated from such an academically rigorous school. I have also attached pictures of his parents, sister, and grandmother who are some of the proudest people and were all able to visit him throughout his years at Standard in Palo Alto, California.
Alicia Fernandez
Alicia Fernandez
Hello, My name is Alicia Fernandez and I am cousin to Miguel Aguilar. My cousin Miguel is a first-generation college student graduating from Stanford University. He is the first in his family to graduate college alone. Miguel graduated from high school in 2016 in the top ten of the graduating class from North Garland High School in Garland, TX. He has always had a love for books, math and physics. It is no surprise he pursued his studies in engineering. When Miguel graduated he was also accepted into MIT, Harvard and Rice University. He went to Stanford and has never regretted his decision. He will be graduating this June 2020 but unfortunately will not be celebrating the way all of the family had expected. However, I wanted to submit his story to see if it would be able to be broadcasted and shown as not everyone is able to graduated from such an academically rigorous school. I have also attached pictures of his parents, sister, and grandmother who are some of the proudest people and were all able to visit him throughout his years at Standard in Palo Alto, California.
Karen L. Clark
Nevaeh Clark. Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy. Class of 2020.
Keaton Crouch
Plano East Senior 2020
EmekaBerry
My senior zoe Jackson is a 2020 senior. I would like for her photo to be featured on the news.
Smith Freels
Hayden Smith Centennial High School (Frisco) Attending Texas Tech Engineering school in fall
Carey Tran
Good afternoon, Chau Ngoc Bao Tran and Chuan Quang graduated this year as Doctor of Pharmacy from UNT Health Science Center in Fort Worth and Doctor of Medicine from UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. We are thankful to have each other throughout this journey and finish it strong together. We would also like to express our gratitude toward the unconditional love and supports from our families over the last four years. Regards,Chau Tran
ROBERT COX
Elaine
ROBERT COX
Lula Hunter
Chanelle Ariana Bossie Coppell high