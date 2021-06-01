Brag About Your Grad 2021 – Gallery II

North Texans are graduating from high school and college and their family members are bragging about their grads by sending photos to iSee@nbcdfw.com!

Elena Partin
This is my daughter, Kaylee Partin. She is graduating Magna Cum Laude from MacArthur High School. She is a 7 year Honor Roll student. She has been on the MacArthur Colorguard since Freshman year and was Colorguard CO-Caption her Jr. year and Captain her Sr. Year. She will be graduating with 27 college credit hours, halfway through her Associates, in which she plans to complete at North Lake Community College in Irving then moving on to North Texas in Denton.
2/73
Mojy Asgari
Donna is graduating from Ranch View High School in May 2021.
3/73
Janeth Carranza
This is Edward Lira He will be graduating as Valedictorian from Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute. He will attending A&M is hopes to earn his degree in Mechanical Engineering. He has been awarded with several scholarships and has been selected as a Mechanical Engineer Intern for Lockheed Martin.
4/73
Jennifer Mobley
Savannah Hulme of Sachse Texas just graduated Cum Laude from the University of Mississippi with a degree in Integrated Marketing & New Media. She was also named to the Ole Miss Who’s Who Class of 2021. Savannah is a 2018 graduate of Sachse High School.
5/73
Valerie Evans
(left to right) Luke Bayard, Dakota Herndon, Isaiah Booker, Isaiah Holder, Elijah Evans. These 2021 graduates from Carrollton have known each other since kindergarten. They played sports together, were in Scouts together, band together and did bounce houses, skating rinks and birthdays together through the years. They recently gathered at the elementary school they all attended to take this picture. Most of them go to Creekview High School, but Dakota goes to nearby R.L. Turner. Congrats to the longtime friends in the Carrollton Farmers Branch School District.
6/73
sharon green
Best friends since Elementary School! Sarah, Madelyn, and Makayla’s graduation from Weatherford College. Sarah and Madelyn will be off to Tarleton in the fall and Makayla is off to A&M
7/73
Kelly rood
My son Nick is an amazing musician. He is graduating from the university of Texas at Arlington. He majored in music and plays the tuba. We live you Nick! Congrats
8/73
Teresa Herrera
Emily Herrera is graduating this year from Dubiski Career High School in Grand Prairie. 2021 Senior Graduate Graduating with National Honor SocietyMedia Tech pathwayStudent leadership teamStudent Council She is attending UTA in the fall. Thank you for allowing us to brag about our grad
9/73
Shannon Reynolds
Hunter graduated Summa cum Laude in 3 years with a double major in History and Criminology. He was also chosen as the Outstanding Male Graduating Senior. He is hoping to get in to law school next! We are so proud of him!
10/73
Wanda Holden
My granddaughter Alicia Battiglia ‘s graduation. STEPHEN F. AUSTIN COLLEGE
11/73
Sheneka Jones
Frank Brooks Kennedale High School
12/73
Alfred Wilson
Margo Eugenio Lake ridge HS in Mansfield Will be attending Lamar University
13/73
Becky Conners
This is Lindsay, she is Graduating from Timber Creek High School in Fort Worth. Lindsay will be attending Oklahoma State University in the Fall to study psychology.
14/73
Lemorn Jones Jr.
B.A.Degree in Liberal Arts and Social Sciences
15/73
Carmen chavez
My daughter Paola Chavez graduated on 5/8/21 from TWU with 2 degrees ! One in Fashion Merchandise and Business Marketing the same day she graduated was her birthday!! We, her parents, are so proud of her!!!
16/73
Christy Dovers
Our daughter, Chrislyn Dovers, graduated Cum Laude from Oklahoma Panhandle State University with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice & a Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a minor in Sociology. She has been a starter on the softball team for the past 5 years (1 Covid year) & earned the 2021 OPSU Aggie Softball Award & the 2021 All-Sooner Athletic Conference Golden Glove Award. She was also the President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) & on the Dean’s List & President’s List for outstanding grades. She plans to pursue her Master’s in Psychology followed by her Ph.D. in Forensic Psychology. We couldn’t be prouder of her & love her so much!!!
17/73
Salima Asaria
This is my beloved senior Aleena Asaria. She is graduating fromAllen High School on May 21st. Aleena is intelligent and hardworking and she will be continuing her education at UT Austin as a biology major on the Pre-Med track, hoping to become a pediatric oncologist in the future. We are so proud of our AHS graduate we can’t wait to see her achieve her dreams!
18/73
Lindsey Goode
Hannah is a senior at Woodrow Wilson High School. After the pandemic hit Hannah decided to study nursing. Hannah has an incredible heart and attitude towards life. Hannah is also a talented ballet dancer and will star in WWHS rendition of Sleeping Beauty. I am so proud to be her mother!
19/73
Pantip Brown
Jasmine is attending The University of California Irvine for fall 2021. She is graduating from Coppell High School. President of Habitat for Humanity in Coppell High School Founder and President of Food for America Active member of the National Spanish Honors Society. Tutored elementary children to read fluently in North Texas Reading Partners. Also managing to work full time with all extracurriculars. Very proud of her accomplishments!!!!
20/73
Zae McPherson
Zae is a Varsity wrestler at Marcus and has been for four years. He will wrestle at Texas Wesleyan in the fall. He is graduating with a 4.0 and has his own lawn mowing business
21/73
Monica Martinez
Pauline graduate ofTexas Wesleyan with bachelors of science degree. Madilyn kindergarden
22/73
Maricela Rivera
Jayla will be graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School. She has been in the International Baccalaureate (IB) program and National Honors Society (NHS) since her freshmen year. She made the dean’s list in 2018, 2019 & 2020. She is ranked top 23 in her class. She is on the varsity soccer team and track team. She has been awarded the following for soccer: Senior Year · 2021 All-Conference Defensive MVP for Region II District 5A Junior Year · 2020 First Team All-District Player for Region II District 5A Sophomore Year · 2019 All-District Defender of the Year for Region II District 5A Freshman Year · 2018 First Team All-District Player for Region II District 5A · 2018 All-District Defender of the Year for Region II District 5A Jayla is the first generation to attend college straight out of high school. She has been accepted into the University of New Mexico and will be studying pre-med as she wants to become an Orthopedic surgeon. Congratulations Jayla, your parents are very proud of all your accomplishments and success.
23/73
Cassandra Bundage
Christopher Marc Taylor Jr. 2021 Fossil Ridge High School in Keller Heading to Division 2 Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado Congratulations from Mommy
24/73
Deidre Robb
Deandre will be attending the University of Mary Hardin Baylor. He will be playing football for UMHB. He played 3 positions while playing for Sachse(WR,Corner,Safety) He is a honor scholar. He will be pursuing a degree in Business Marketing. He is already certified in Entrepreneurship/Small Business/Google Analytics His parents are Deidre/Charles Robb, brother Chris Robb
25/73
Kelley Herrod
We are so proud of our daughter, Grace! She just graduated from Texas A & M University ay Bryan/College Station with a degree in Chemical Engineering! She worked extremely hard and was very successful during her four years, including being president of St. Mary’s Catholic Church Kappa Theta Beta, a study abroad to Scotland and having a 3.78 gpa her final semester! She is a beautiful girl inside and out and we can’t wait to see her next steps!
26/73
Marilyn Alexander
Dr. Jessica Green Graduated from McGovern Medical School
27/73
Thien Nguyen
So proud of you two! Congratulations! You rock !!!! Mom, Dad, Maxine, Kenzie, Sushi, and Tofu.
28/73
Robyn Gunderson
My daughter Ally Gunderson is graduating from UT Austin in biology. Steve Irwin died one month before her dad died and she was 8. Steve Irwin inspired her to go to college to work with animals. She now works at UT Austin in animal research. She is a first gen graduate. Very proud of her
29/73
Janice Gilbert
Jamie G, from Denton, graduated Friday from NCTC, now will be heading to UNT
30/73
Belinda Ferbrache
This is MaKayla Dominguez she is graduating from Oklahoma City University of Law, Oklahoma City on Saturday.  MaKayla will be taking her state bar in Texas, and will be returning to Texas to practice law.  MaKayla graduated from Krum High School in 2012, West Texas A&M University in 2016. And now OCU law. MaKayla calls McKinney, Texas Home.As a single mom who raised her and her sister on my own.. I am super proud.
31/73
Kelly rood
32/73
Andrea M. Taylor
Zhighlil will be graduating from Independence High School in Frisco, TX on 22 May and attending the University of North Texas on football scholarship.
33/73
Tiaka
So proud of my daughter! She has made it through some very challenging times, but she never gave up! 2020-2021 has been rough for us all but it has been extremely tough on our kids. It is awesome to see our kids still pushing to succeed.
34/73
Christy Lizarraga
Christophe Cooper graduates from Waxahachie High School on Friday, May 21st. Photo by: @stephenlizarraga
35/73
avery gray
“I moved from to Dallas from Florida back in March 2019 to help my dad support my brother and sister with their schooling. My dad had recently taken a new job that required him to fly out almost every other week sometimes for the entire week. After talking with my dad and seeing how hard he was working, I made the choice to move here so I could fill in for my dad during the times he couldn’t be here because of work. Now my sister will be to attending college to study criminal justice and my brother has begun the process to enlist into the United States Army after the graduate from Plano West Senior High School. I am very proud to have been here to help be a part of what’s turning out to be a great future for the them both!Avery GrayUltimate Handy Man
36/73
Hettie Tabor
I direct the Master of Science in Business Analytics program at SMU Cox and this is a picture of my students at graduation last week. Such a happy picture. So proud of my students.
37/73
robertriggs2013
Never to late. I’m a 52 yr old single dad of a three and five year old girl’s. After 4 long years I graduated with my Associate Degree and in 2019 a HVAC tech certification from Tarrant County College. I will attend SUM Bible College in Fall to start where my heart is. I serve a God that is bigger than any obstacles others may see. Sent from my Galaxy
38/73
Denise Buckner
Morgan Buckner L.D. Bell High School Class 2021 Valedictorian with International Baccalaureate degree, member of NHS & NSHSS & Mu Alpha Theta. Played with the school Orchestra and for a rec soccer team. Will attend Trinity University San Antonio in fall to study neuroscience. Daughter of Mark & Denise Buckner. Great granddaughter of Harold Taft.
39/73
Nelvin Santiago
Good morning. My name is Nelvin Santiago. Attached is a picture from my doctoral commencement in Nashville, TN, on May, 7th. Although I work as a teacher and college professor in Dallas, TX, I was able to complete my doctoral degree in Educational Leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville. Thank you for your support. Have a great day!
40/73
Vickisia Crew
Mackenzee Jones will be graduating from Timbercreek High School on May 30th. Mackenzee will attend University of Kansas and major in nursing this fall. Please help us celebrate her accomplishments. Love mom and dad Michale and Vickisia Jones
41/73
Claire Thomas
I wanted to brag about my grad Charlotte Thomas! We had to make some quick decisions during COVID and moved her from our local public high school to Texas Online Preparatory School for her senior year. She will be attending The University of Texas in the fall. She is also finishing up her Girl Scout Gold Award Project. This is an achievement only reached by about 5% of Girl Scouts! She created a wheelchair accessible garden at our local nursing home in Van Alstyne.
42/73
Tammy Sigala
Erica Sigala Independence High School Frisco ISD. After overcoming many obstacles this year she did it!
43/73
Krystal Price
I wanted to take a moment and brag on my grad DeAnte was born at 24 weeks weighing 1 pound and 10 ounces at Parkland Hospital. With slim to no chances of survival past 24 hours of life, DeAnte has beat all odds and is on his way to Dallas Baptist University! DeAnte has been diagnosed with hydrocephalus, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, strabismus, has limited peripheral vision and has endured many surgeries during his 17 years of life. However none of this has stopped him from accomplishing his many goals! He currently attends Pegasus school of liberal arts located downtown, Dallas. DeAnte will pursue a degree is Music which is his passion. He is currently the assistant Minister of music at our church, Egypt Chapel Baptist Church in Dallas, TX. We are soooo proud of our graduate and wanted to share his story with others!
44/73
Cornelia Stout
This is my son, David Stout, who graduated May 14th from UTArlington. Before college, he served 4 years in the Marine Corps to earn his GIBill. He will be a high school science teacher this Fall!
45/73
Debbie Saad
This is Bradley Saad. He graduated with a business degree from the University of Arkansas in 2020. Then he attended SMU and graduated with a Masters in Finance this May 2021. He is generous, hard working, focused and a super determined young man. We are so very proud of him!
46/73
Kelley Herrod
47/73
Matt Coleman
Taylor Coleman Class of 2021 Centennial High School Taylor- Your Dad and Stepmom are so proud of you!
48/73
Angielic Smith
My daughter Evie Comer is an honor graduate from Lone Star High School in Frisco. She graduates on Thursday May 20, 2021. She holds down a job, serves her community, and has been an excellent big sister to her 3 younger siblings. I am proud to be her mother and I look forward to the positive impact she’s going to make in this world! Angielic Smith Proud Mommy
49/73
Diane Bullard
Our granddaughter, Aubri Falco, will be graduating from Whitesboro High School on May 28th. She will be attending Texas A&M College of Engineering in the Fall. She is a National Honor Student and a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. We are very proud of all of her accomplishments and cannot wait to see what the future holds for her.
50/73
Jatonna Mora
My daughter Anastasia Mae Mora is valedictorian of her 2021 class at Crosstimbers Academy in Weatherford Texas. I am so very proud of her accomplishments. She overcome so many obstacles in her life and this is certainly one of my proudest moments as her mother.
51/73
Kristi K. Larkin
This is our University of North Texas Graduate, Michaela Nicole Larkin. She graduated Summa Cum Laude, with a B.A. in Psychology. We are so proud of this beautiful, smart, amazing daughter of ours! Congratulations Michaela! Your next adventure awaits! Love you, Mom, Dad, and Megan
52/73
Ronna Smith
Colton Smith
53/73
Karen McDowell
I  Karen McDowell-Birchette would like to congratulate my Granddaughter Brianna Cornelius along with all the AVID Seniors at Lamar High School in Arlington. This year’s class did a fantastic job.  Collectively they received over $8 million dollars in Scholarships, and they are all moving on to college. I would also like to thank all the Administrators and teachers for helping in their success. Brianna overcame several obstacles during her journey through middle and high school.  She had disciplinary problems in 7th grade that sent her to alternative school.  After a 21 day stay, she did a complete
54/73
Rex Teggatz
Wylie East High School 2021 Valedictorian Taryn Rilee Teggatz has accepted an offer from The Natural Science College at University of Texas at Austin in the field of study of Bachelor of Science in Chemistry/Pharmacy research. in the Fall of 2021 Semester. Parents : Rex & Michelle Teggatz
55/73
Lanette Turner
My son, Collin Turner is graduating from Horn High School, Mesquite, Texas. He will be attending University of North Texas majoring in English. His parents Lanette and Chris Turner are very proud!
56/73
Kay Smith
De’Ja Smith from Wakeland High School – Frisco ISD, attending SMU this fall.
57/73
Crystal White
My daughter Kelsey Brooks will be graduating from Texas State With Magna Cum Laude and go on to start chiropractor school at Parker University. Would love to brag on my grad!
58/73
Tiffany Yarbrough
This is my son Terrell Turman. He graduated from Southern Arkansas University on April 30 with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration degree (cum laude). He is from Sulphur Springs. He is headed to graduate school in the fall. He hopes to become a CPA.
59/73
Morris Mims
Morris Parker Mims Is graduating from Lewisville High School on May 30th! Morris is President of Speech & Debate, Deca , Business and Marketing , African-American Association and is A Student Body Officer! Morris is going to be Studying Broadcast Journalism in the fall and plans to me a news anchor.
60/73
Chasha Burkhalter
Lincoln High School Salutatorian for 2021 Graduating class AND Associates Degree from UNT where she will continue her College journey.
61/73
Sherry Dissinger
Celebrating my firstborn’s college graduation from the Gibbs College of Architecture at the University of Oklahoma. His name is Blake Adams and he completed his degree, graduated on Sunday, and started his full time job on Monday. So proud of his grit and perseverance through the pandemic and excited for his future. Proud Mom-Sherry Dissinger of McKinney.
62/73
Beverly Miller
Jacie is graduating 6th in her class of 54 at Edgewood High School
63/73
Susan Soule
This is our beautiful granddaughter, Victoria Pate. She is graduating from Belton High School with honors and will be attending Texas A&M in the Fall. Submitted by Susan Soule Haltom City, Tx
64/73
Tiffany Ashford
I would like to brag about my daughter, Trinity Ashford-Hines, who will be a graduate of Berkner High School in Richardson. She plans to go into real estate after graduation. I am very proud of her and excited to see her blossom in the next chapter of her life!
65/73
Mechelle Harris (Mom)
Jaelen Harris of Little Elm TX, will be graduating from Trinity University this Saturday May 22, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Minor in Religion.  Jaelen served as Trinity University’s first Student Government Association President of color and was awarded both the Presidential Award of Excellence and 2021 Diversity and Inclusion award.
66/73
Cassey Hall
My niece Erika Lane Wilmer Hutchinson High School Senior 2021
67/73
Alma Lozano
Brag about my twin grads! (pictured here Kevin Villegas -1 minute older) My once 35 week old preemies are graduating Seniors from Calvary Christian Academy. They are pursuing Engineering at Texas A&M !! Go Kevin and Brian Villegas, We’re so proud! Mom & Dad
68/73
Alma Lozano
Brag about my twin grads! (Pictured here Brian Villegas) My once 35 week old preemies are graduating Seniors from Calvary Christian Academy. They are pursuing Engineering at Texas A&M !! Go Kevin and Brian Villegas, We’re so proud! Mom & Dad
69/73
christina rogers
William is graduating from Joshua High and will be attending UTI to become an automotive technician in July. He will earn his Eagle Scout in July as well. He wss part of NJROTC , robotics , and video tech throughout his high school years. We are so proud of him!!
70/73
Hannah King
Hannah King will be graduating Kindergarden from Boyd Elementary. She is ready to conquer First grade. Mommy and Daddy are so proud of you!
71/73
Pam Pinkerton
Nicole graduated Summa Cum Laude from Austin College in Sherman. She actually finished in December, but when you go to a small college they only hold graduation once a year. Next up for Nicole: she has already completed her 1st trimester of graduate school at Baylor and will finish her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree in Dec 2022.
72/73
Tinika Jones(Her proud mother)
Micala got her Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Mental Health. She accomplished maintaining a 4.0GPA.while being 9 months pregnant. Cheers to you and a job well done.
73/73
Hikari Hamasaki
To whom it may concern: This is my daughter Amarie Williams a Senior at Trimble Tech High School, who will be graduating in June, she’s also a T3 scholar and I wanted to share this information because of all the art competitions my daughter has entered this one stands out the most because of the wonderful letter she received from US Congresswoman Kay Granger who showed so much appreciation for Amarie’s art work that she hopes to see more of it in the future!! This is such a Huge Honor as my daughter is entering the College phase soon an hoping to get a “Full Scholarship “so she can show the world what she is capable of. Thank you for letting me share!! Warm Regards, Rhonda Proud parent

