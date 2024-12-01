Boil water notice issued in Ennis after water main break

The City of Ennis wants residents to boil their water after a water main break Sunday.

The boil water notice was issued after low water pressure caused by the water main break, city officials say.

When water pressure drops, people are asked to boil water because the lower pressure in the pipes can allow contaminants, like harmful bacteria, to enter the system through cracked pipes. Boiling the water kills the bacteria, sanitizing the water. If the water isn't sanitized, the bacteria could harm children, seniors, and others with weakened immune systems.

The boil water notice is to ensure the destruction of harmful bacteria that could have entered the waterline when it wasn't fully pressurized. Water used for drinking, cooking and ice-making should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before use.

You should also boil water used for washing your hands or face and brushing your teeth.

The City of Ennis is distributing bottled water Sunday afternoon at Fire Station No. 1 at 1700 West Lake Bardwell Dr. One car is limited to one case of water.

Officials are asking for people to conserve as much water as possible as the City actively works on the issue.

Boil notice guidance