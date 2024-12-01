Boil water notice issued in Ennis after water main break

The City of Ennis wants residents to boil their water after a water main break Sunday.
The boil water notice was issued after low water pressure caused by the water main break, city officials say.
When water pressure drops, people are asked to boil water because the lower pressure in the pipes can allow contaminants, like harmful bacteria, to enter the system through cracked pipes. Boiling the water kills the bacteria, sanitizing the water. If the water isn't sanitized, the bacteria could harm children, seniors, and others with weakened immune systems.
The boil water notice is to ensure the destruction of harmful bacteria that could have entered the waterline when it wasn't fully pressurized. Water used for drinking, cooking and ice-making should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before use.
You should also boil water used for washing your hands or face and brushing your teeth.
The City of Ennis is distributing bottled water Sunday afternoon at Fire Station No. 1 at 1700 West Lake Bardwell Dr. One car is limited to one case of water.
Officials are asking for people to conserve as much water as possible as the City actively works on the issue.
Boil notice guidance
- Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.
If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes). After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.
- Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).
- Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.
- In many cases, you can use tap water and soap to wash hands during a boil water advisory. Follow the guidance from your local public health officials.
- Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering. Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.
- If possible, use disposable plates, cups, and utensils during a boil water advisory. Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if: the water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit (66°Celsius), or the dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.
- To wash dishes by hand: wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water. In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water. Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute. Let the dishes air dry completely before using again.
- Pets can get sick from some of the same germs as people or spread germs to people. Give pets bottled water or boiled water that has cooled.
