Bobcat Surprises Woman at Doorstep

A Carrollton woman and her dog got a surprise Thursday as she was about to get the mail from her front porch, a bobcat!

Kay Hawkins posted a video on social media showing a bobcat relaxing near her front door in the Oak Hills neighborhood of Carrollton.

In the post, she commented, "OMG I was about to go get the mail with my dog like I do daily and look at the surprise on my front door."

Hawkins recorded the video through the glass door while her small dog looked on as well.

After a few seconds, the dog began barking at the feline and startled the cat.

The bobcat finally moved on leaving Hawkins able to get her mail.

