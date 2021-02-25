Bobcat Surprises Woman at Doorstep

A Carrollton woman and her dog got a surprise Thursday as she was about to get the mail from her front porch, a bobcat!

Kay Hawkins posted a video on social media showing a bobcat relaxing near her front door in the Oak Hills neighborhood of Carrollton.

In the post, she commented, "OMG I was about to go get the mail with my dog like I do daily and look at the surprise on my front door."

Hawkins recorded the video through the glass door while her small dog looked on as well.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After a few seconds, the dog began barking at the feline and startled the cat.

The bobcat finally moved on leaving Hawkins able to get her mail.