A historic Union Pacific Railroad locomotive will stop in several Texas cities during the "Heartland of America Tour" which brings it to Fort Worth for public viewing in October.

People lined the streets alongside the tracks as the steam engine passed through Gilmer to Big Sandy Tuesday afternoon.

NBCDFW.com

Rail traffic conditions and mechanical issues with another train put Big Boy No. 4014 behind schedule.

According to Union Pacific's website, the historic train will travel to Dallas on Wednesday, where there will be no public access. The steam engine will spend the day at a private Union Pacific event.

Big Boy No. 4014 will head to Mexia on Thursday, then travel through Navasota and Hempstead before arriving in Houston on Saturday.

Train enthusiasts are asked to stay at least 25 feet away from the tracks when the steam engine comes through town.

The steam engine will return to North Texas and be displayed in Fort Worth, at 275 W. Lancaster Ave. The public can see the train from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. Admission is free and open to the public

The locomotive will depart Oct. 13 and head north to Oklahoma and then Kansas.

The train, called the "Big Boy," was built in 1941. Only 25 of these trains were ever built, and they are the largest steam engines in the world, Union Pacific said.

Big Boy No. 4014 was retired in December 1961, having traveled 1,031,205 miles in its 20 years in service.

You can track Big Boy on Union Pacific's website.