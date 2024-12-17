One of the largest employers in Dallas-Fort Worth will expand with local and state incentive packages. Bell Textron announced Tuesday they will expand to north Fort Worth with a new $630 million facility.

The news came from the Bell CEO Lisa Atherton and Governor Greg Abbott. More than 500 people will soon build the V-280 Valor military aircraft on the Denton County side of Forth Worth.

"This was truly a generational shift to where the United States Army is going," said Atherton, speaking about the Army contract with Bell.

The company won the Army Contract in 2022 for the V-280, an assault helicopter that can take off and land vertically and can reach past 300 miles per hour. It's a $7 billion contract but could reach up to ten times that amount in the decades to come according to the Fort Worth Star Telegram.

Bell Textron Inc. U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA)

Texas beat out at least two other states for the new facility. The City of Fort Worth is putting roughly $45 million in tax dollars behind the project. Plus the taxes to Northwest ISD will be capped for ten years through a brand new state program - the "Jobs, Energy, Technology, and Innovation Act."

“This is the type of project that communities and states across the country want a piece of," said Gov. Greg Abbott at the Tuesday press conference in Fort Worth.

Some officials told NBC 5 at the event that state and local programs like this are more important because, with the incoming Trump administration, some of his allies are more skeptical when it comes to defense contractors. The most notable are Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, the leaders of the new "Department of Government Efficiency" who argue many defense contractors like Bell over-promise and under-deliver with tax dollars.

"It’s all about collecting allies right? To make sure they know the Bell story and the Fort Worth story - defending the program. We all want to be stewards of tax dollars," said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker.

Parker told NBC 5 that locals need to rally around major employers that deliver jobs to DFW in general and Fort Worth in particular.

“I feel like we’re in a good position. There may be a different nuance to how we approach it in the next administration but I’m still very confident," said Parker.

She hopes the new 400,000-square-foot facility will be up and running in two years.