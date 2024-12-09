Ballet company performs The Nutcracker for students

Thousands of school children may have spent the weekend thinking about The Nutcracker, Clara, or the Sugar Plum Fairy after "something good" from a Fort Worth ballet company.

Every year, Ballet Frontier of Texas invites students to see an abridged version of the most famous ballet in the world. Four free performances of The Nutcracker reach about 3,000 students.

Kids see a diverse group of artists of all ages and ethnicities coming from Italy, Japan, South Africa, and Taiwan. The company's artistic director says the lessons for students go beyond the dance steps.

"It's very important for me to always expose children to arts, right? So when they come and they don't only watch dancing, but they watch, they listen to the music, they see the beautiful art," said artistic advisor Enrica Tseng. "So they are exposed to so many elements that are enriching their lives."

Community outreach has been part of the Fort Worth-based Ballet Frontier's mission since it was founded in 2009.

Ballet Frontier's performance of The Nutcracker now move to Kerrville and Waco.