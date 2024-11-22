Baby found dead along garbage route in Red Oak

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a baby after the infant was found by sanitation employees Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a call from sanitation employees who said they located a dead baby while on their garbage route, according to law enforcement officials.

Deputies responded to the scene at a gated community on Saint Andrews Drive -- off Glen Eagles Drive where the infant was found deceased.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

