Baby Dolls Fort Worth destroyed by fire early Wednesday

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire and no injuries have been reported

A large fire destroyed a strip club in East Fort Worth early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters from Euless and Fort Worth worked together to extinguish the fire at Baby Dolls along Farm-to-Market Road 157.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed heavy smoke and fire coming from the gentleman's club. The building appears to be a total loss with one wall and the roof collapsed.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, and no injuries have been reported.

The club is located along FM157 along a narrow strip of Fort Worth that separates Arlington from Euless.

Officials said smoke may be visible for several hours.

