Live updates: US moves ahead on tariffs with investigations into computer chips and pharmaceuticals

What to Know
- Although President Donald Trump paused most of his biggest tariff hikes last week for 90 days, apart from those for imports from China, he has said he still plans tariffs on pharmaceutical drugs, lumber, copper and computer chips.
- More than 70% of the materials used to make medicines made in the United States are produced in other countries, with India, the European Union and China as the leading suppliers.
The Trump administration has taken its next steps toward imposing more tariffs on key imports. Follow along for live updates.